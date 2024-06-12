F4 not Happening anytime Soon

F2 is a super hit and Anil Ravipudi along with Venkatesh and Varun Tej reunited for F3 and the film ended up as a decent flick. Bollywood media started speculating that F4 is on cards but the real news is that the film is not happening for now. Anil Ravipudi and Venkatesh are working on a new film and the shooting formalities will start next month. This untitled film is announced for Sankranthi 2025 release.

Venkatesh is shooting for Rana Naidu 2 and he has Rana Naidu 3 lined up. The filming of Rana Naidu commences soon after he completes the shoot of Anil Ravipudi’s film. Venkatesh has two new films lined up and they will be announced by the end of this year. Anil Ravipudi too has several other commitments with top producers and he has plans to work with other top actors of Telugu cinema. Hence, F4 will not happen anytime soon.