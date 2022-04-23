Is Pawan guided by Narasapuram MP?

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is on the one-day tour in Eluru district meeting the families of the farmers who committed suicide due to increasing debts. He visited over a dozen bereaved families in the district and gave them cheques of Rs 1 lakh each.

The Jana Sena chief also told the families that he would take care of the education of the children from these bereaved families. He promised to stand by these families and blamed the government for ignoring them.

During his tour, he addressed the party workers at Chinthalapudi where he said that the government had totally failed to help the farmers and these bereaved families. He took strong exception to the ruling party leaders calling him the foster son.

Pawan said that he had already called Jagan as the foster son of the CBI and would continue to call him so, if the ruling party leaders called him the foster son again. He also said he would call the YSR Congress party as Chanchalguda shuttle team, if they called his Jana Sena as Team B of the TDP.

He said Narasapuram MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju had called him after his earlier public meeting and corrected him from calling the YSR Congress as Charlapalli shuttle team.

“The Narasapuram MP is correcting me and advising me on certain issues. I am taking that advice,” Pawan Kalyan said.

While stating that the tenant farmers’ crisis was not created by the ruling YSR Congress, he regretted that the party had failed to stand by the farmers and the tenant farmers.

“Stop playing satires on me. I am a script writer. I can write better satires,” the Jana Sena chief said, asking the YSR Congress leaders to stop calling him the foster son.