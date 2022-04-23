Adivi Sesh Shows The Scale Of Major In This E’pic’

Hero Adivi Sesh is making his debut in Bollywood with the Pan India film Major directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Currently, post-production works are underway for the movie which is getting ready for its theatrical release on May 27th. It seems, all the works are happening as per the schedules.

Adivi Sesh shared a picture from the sound mixing of the film in the Pro-Rated Dolby Atmos Theatre. On screen, we can see an NSG Commando aiming his target towards the Taj Hotel which is on fire. The epic picture shows the grandeur and scale of the movie.

Saiee Manjrekar played Sesh’s love interest in the biographical action film based on the life Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Sobhita Dhulipala will be seen in a vital role in the movie that has music by Sricharan Pakala.