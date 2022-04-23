TDP chief voices concern over growing atrocities on women

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday expressed concern over non-stop atrocities and the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

He urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to act with responsibility towards ensuring safety of women.

Naidu said the Chief Minister’s policies and actions should instill fear in the minds of criminals and perpetrators of atrocities on women.

He also demanded that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) should stop misusing the police for political advantage. He said the government should stand by the side of the victim of gang-rape in the Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH).

Naidu reiterated his demand for Rs 1 crore financial assistance, a permanent house and livelihood for the victim. The government should appoint a special court immediately so as to give deterrent punishment to the culprits.

He alleged that because of the complacency of the YSRCP rule, the criminals are not afraid to perpetrate atrocities on women.

The TDP chief termed as deeply disturbing the atrocity committed on a mentally challenged girl in the busy hospital.

Three miscreants victimised the girl for 30 hours in a room in the hospital. They resorted to heinous crime in front of her parents.

This is a clear testimony to the total collapse of law and order in the state, he said.

Naidu said it was inhuman not to take any action even after the parents complained at the police station about their missing daughter.

“What message the police were sending by remaining in service of the ruling party leaders at the cost of women safety? There is no safety any more for girls going to schools and colleges and for women going to jobs and markets,” he said.

Chandrababu Naidu asked whether the chief minister had any right to rule the state when his regime failed to protect women.

“The ruling YSRCP leaders themselves assumed the role of criminals and rapists. YSRCP leader Bhushankar and APCOB chairman Konduru Anil Babu molested a girl and then sold her into prostitution. Over 70 persons were accused in this but no action has been taken against them till now.”

The TDP chief pointed out that the police had not yet nabbed Venkata Reddy who was accused in the rape of a woman in the vicinity of the CM’s residence in Tadepalli. “A Dalit girl was hacked to death in broad daylight in Guntur on the Independence Day but the accused was not punished even now.”

Naidu asked what happened to the CM’s promise to punish criminals within 21 days under Disha law.

“Anti-social elements are rearing their ugly head. Ganja, drugs and illicit liquor are triggering more atrocities and crimes. As per the National Crime Records Bureau, one third of crimes against women in the country were taking place in Andhra Pradesh. It is condemnable that Andhra Pradesh stood top in the country in physical attacks, human trafficking and sexual harassment offences,” he said.