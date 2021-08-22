Is TDP planning two yatras in 2023 to defeat YS Jagan?

The TDP insiders say that both Chandrababu and Lokesh are planning to organize huge yatras across the state of Andhra Pradesh in 2023, which is a good one year before the elections. They want to time the yatra so as to create a massive buzz about the TDP. If sources are to be believed, two yatras would be taken out. One will be led by Chandrababu, while the other one will be led by Nara Lokesh.

The yatra is likely to cover the whole of Andhra Pradesh. If TDP insiders are to be believed, Chandrababu Naidu is likely to take up a bus yatra in view of his age, while Lokesh is likely to take up a bicycle yatra. This will help in improving the recognisability of the party’s election symbol. So, a cycle yatra covering all the districts and major towns would be able to rejuvenate the party, the think tanks of the party feel.

The only issue of concern is Chandrababu’s age. He would be around 74 by 2014. Will he be able to withstand the pressures of the yatra? Sources say Chandrababu is known for taking care of his health. He is known to be a yoga and meditation enthusiast and is known to keep himself fit. So, party sources say that he would be able to withstand the rigours of the yatra. In fact, he had earlier conducted yatras ahead of the 2014 elections. So, party sources feel that he would be able to manage the tough rigout of the yatra.

The party also estimates that Jagan may not be able to take up a padayatra this time as he is in power and his presence is needed in the capital for longer periods of time. Similarly, his yatras would need more security that what is needed for a leader of opposition. So, the TDP estimates that Chandrababu’s padayatra would be able to elicit better response.