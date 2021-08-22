KGF: Chapter 2 new Release Date Announced

After the super success of the first installment of KGF, the expectations climbed to the top on the sequel titled KGF: Chapter 2. The teaser is a tremendous hit and the entire nation is eagerly waiting for the release of KGF: Chapter 2. The makers wanted to release the film this year, but with the situations uncertain, the release is now pushed. KGF: Chapter 2 will now hit the screens on April 14th, 2022 and an official announcement is made with the release date poster today.

April 14th 2022 happens to be the date locked for Salaar which is also directed by Prashanth Neel. The makers locked KGF: Chapter 2 for Salaar release date now. Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh played the lead roles in action-packed mass entertainer. Hombale Films are the producers and the entire post-production work of the film is wrapped up. The asking price for the theatrical rights is huge. KGF: Chapter 2 will head for release in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.