Mega 154: Mass Poster Unveiled

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s fans are in a real delight with a bunch of posters, announcements and surprises. His birthday treat ends with the announcement of Bobby’s film. The makers unveiled a mass poster and Chiranjeevi is spotted on a boat in a lungi look with an anchor in his hand. The poster is striking and will appeal big time for his fans. The shoot commences once Chiranjeevi is done with the shoot of his current projects.

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Veerayya is the title speculated for the movie. The female lead and the details about other actors will be announced soon. Devi Sri Prasad composes the music and background score for this mass entertainer.