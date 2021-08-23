EMK: NTR excels as host in 1st episode with Ram Charan

It is known news that NTR is doing Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu program session 5. The first episode with Ram Charan was aired on Sunday and it received a good feedback. NTR as host excels once again and lives up to the expectations. Details as follows.

No references to previous seasons:

Though it is known to everyone that first 3 seasons of this program were taken up by Nagarjuna and 4th season was taken up by Chiranjeevi, the latest episode didn’t have any references to the previous seasons as it was earlier aired on the rival channel. However, as soon as the two stars came on to the screen, audience forgot about previous episodes and were keen to watch the “bromance” and camaraderie between the two top stars of the industry. Through out the episode both NTR and RCT were seen exchanging good Camaraderie.

NTR praises Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust:

In the beginning of the show itself, NTR clarified that celebrity episodes will be done for charity and asked Ram Charan, which charity organisation would he be supporting through this game. Charan answered that he would be supporting Chiranjeevi charity trust (CCT) through this show. NTR acknowledged the work done by CCT in last few decades and appreciated it. The words would have definitely delighted mega fans. Of course, references to Chiranjeevi didn’t stop there. After RCT answers his first question, NTR told that Chiranjeevi is indeed “Acharya” of the Telugu Film Industry.

Pawan Kalyan reference in the show:

Of course, no “mega” hero interview or program will end without reference to Pawan at some point or other nowadays. After one particular question, NTR asked Ram Charan to talk about his bonding with Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan told some relations are difficult to express and they only have to be felt.

Show looked scripted:

However, the show looked totally scripted. Of course every show will be scripted but the makers should present as if the conversations unfolded naturally. It seems, makers were not successful in this. Despite NTR excelling as host and the screen presence of RCT, makers could not deliver a spellbinding episode.

NTR proved his hosting skills yet again:

Even though this show was earlier hosted by Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi, NTR did the show in his own unique style. His diction, screen presence and hosting was impeccable, as always. There were no signs of any sort of nervousness from his side, even though this is his first episode for this program.

Ram Charan and NTR bonding was the main highlight:

Ram Charan too looked confident and had his screen presence. But of course, he looked slightly nervous at times, especially when he was asked to sing. Both NTR and Ram charan sang song from Orange Movie. Charan praised NTR’s comedy timing on Adurs movie. At the same time NTR revealed to audience about Charan’s horses and his photography talent.

Overall the episode was entertaining mainly due to the bonding of both the stars but makers could have made it even more interesting if they had done a bit more home work.