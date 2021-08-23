Survey buoys up TDP, leaders begin to come out of lairs

A recent secret survey by neutral agencies has shown that the YSRCP fortunes are on a downswing and that all is not hunky dory with the ruling party. The survey said that the YSRCP may not be in a position to repeat the 2019 result. Not just that. There is a brewing discontent against the ruling YSRCP. The survey also pointed out that the people are fed up with the YSRCP government. The agency that had conducted the survey and the results are said to have been kept a secret.

However, ever since this report came to the fore, there is a new enthusiasm among the TDP cadre. Especially, some of the key leaders and ministers, who have been keeping away from active politics, have suddenly become active. Some of these ex-ministers and MLAs had shifted to Hyderabad to escape the police net. Some have entered into some kind of understanding with the leaders of the ruling YSRCP and kept a low profile. Some of them did not even dare to criticize the YS Jagan government.

But these leaders are now becoming active again. Some former ministers like Prathipati Pulla Rao, who stayed away from active politics for over two-and-a-half years, have suddenly gone into active mode. They are holding meetings of the party activists and are trying to come into the limelight once again. Many second and third level party workers feel that such fair-weather leaders should be shown the door for their political opportunism.

These leaders were unavailable when the cadres were fighting the YSRCP. Many of these leaders kept to themselves when the ordinary workers were being foisted with cases and were being booked. Now that the tide is turning against the YSRCP, these leaders are now rearing their heads. Such leaders should be shunned, feel the TDP cadres.