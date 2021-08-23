Bell Bottom closes doors for pan-Indian films

Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar decided to take a risk and he headed for a theatrical release with Bell Bottom. The film’s response is extremely positive but the footfalls and the weekend numbers are completely disappointing. States like Maharashtra and Delhi have been reporting a high number of cases and Bell Bottom made it clear that the conditions are not favorable to release biggies during this pandemic time. The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 already announced that the film is pushed for summer 2022 release.

As per the buzz, no pan-Indian film will release this year. Tollywood movies like Pushpa will not release this year as per the trade circles. The new release dates of these films will be announced at a later date when normalcy returns. Bollywood biggies too will continue to be postponed for 2022. Health experts are also warning of a possible third wave of coronavirus and the assumption cannot be ruled out. For now, the film industry continues to face serious hurdles and the biggies of Indian cinema will stand postponed.