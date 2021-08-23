Ram Charan thanks Koratala Siva for Acharya

Ram Charan is the first guest for NTR’s tv show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. The duo spoke about films, their interests and about their bonding. Ram Charan revealed an interesting update about Acharya during his conversation on the tv show. He said that working with his dad Chiranjeevi on the sets of Acharya is a learning experience. “It all started with a 15-minute role for me in Acharya but it shaped up into a full-length role. Thanks to director Koratala Siva garu for the memorable film and experience. There would be moments to cherish in the future when I watch Acharya with my family members” told Charan.

Ram Charan and NTR’s bonding is clearly visible on screen and the first episode is thoroughly entertaining. Acharya is a social drama that features Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde are the leading ladies and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2022 release. Matinee Entertainments are the producers and Manisharma is busy with the music and background score.