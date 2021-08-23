Young Tollywood actor Engaged

Young actor Karthikeya proved his mettle in Telugu cinema with RX 100. The actor failed to score a solid hit later but he has a series of films lined up. The young actor got engaged in a closed ceremony in the presence of his family members yesterday. It is going to be an arranged wedding and the date is yet to be locked. Karthikeya will make it official soon. He is currently shooting for Raja Vikramarka which will release soon. Karthikeya will soon work with UV Creations for an interesting project.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.