Is there a life threat to Naidu and Lokesh?

TDP National President N Chandrababu Naidu’s state-wide yatra has triggered new controversies surrounding his security. The YCP government has cut down his security from 146 to 67 men. As it has come ahead of his prestigious yatra, it is but natural for TDP leaders to become agitated. Right from the beginning, Jagan Reddy Circar is using pressure tactics and police force extensively against the opposition. CM’s policy is apparently to beat even a small snake with a big stick. Probably, this was why, all types of cases including SC, ST atrocities cases are being filed against Amaravati farmers, journalists, rival activists and so on. Why would the YCP government allow Naidu to carry out his yatra peacefully?

On the other hand, Chandrababu repeatedly asks whether Jagan Reddy could do his padayatra throughout the state during TDP regime if he also used police force and similar gimmicks at that time. The fact is Jagan has come to power and he have taken a policy to suppress opposition in any form. To remove security for Naidu is indeed a risky step. As CM for one and half decade, Naidu faces threat from Maoists, terrorists and even red sander smugglers. TDP is rightly worried what would happen now, given the past experiences.





