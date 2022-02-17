Is this why Ali did not get Rajya Sabha MP seat?

Till a couple of days ago, it was rumoured that comedian Ali, who campaigned for the party in 2019 and has even sacrificed his friendship with Pawan Kalyan, would be made a Rajya Sabha MP. Even Ali himself has recently claimed that ‘something’ could soon happen in a couple of weeks. But, now it turns out that Jagan did not have a Rajya Sabha seat in mind for Ali.

Ali has been made the chairperson of the AP State Wakf Board. YS Jagan felt that Ali could have communication problems as he is not conversant in Hindi or Urdu. He is not a fluent speaker of English either. This aspect is said to be weighing heavily against Ali. He felt that since Ali is involved in Islamic charity in several parts of the state, he would fit the bill as the Wakf Board head.

Meanwhile, there is a buzz that Jagan is actively considering to reward another comedian, who stood by the YSRCP through thick and thin. Writer-turned-actor Posani Krishna Murali is now passing through a lean patch in the film industry due to his attacks on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. He is said to have lost several film offers due to his comments. Jagan is said to be looking to compensate him for his staunch defence of the YSRCP.

There is a buzz that Posani would be given a plum post and even a Rajya Sabha seat is being actively considered. Both these comedians stood by the YSRCP even when it was out of power. So, it could be a disappointment for Ali for now. As for Posani, it remains to be seen how Jagan chooses to reward him.