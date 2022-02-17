Telangana Congress conundrum: After Komatireddy, Jagga Reddy praises TRS

One step forward, two steps backward. This best explains the position of the Congress in Telangana. The leaders put up a show of unity one moment and show that the daggers are drawn against one another. The leaders profess the party’s unity mantra on one hand and then try to back-stab one another on the other hand. This is affecting the party’s rank and file and is leaving the voters confused.

There were some hopes when young and dynamic Revanth Reddy was made the party’s chief for Telangana. Though he has energised the cadre and managed to build enthusiasm in them, there are several glitches along the way. He has succeeded in making 30 lakh new members in the digital mode, but the seniors are still sulking.

Take for instance, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. The other day, he attended the Yadadri collectorate inauguration function along with KCR. His bonhomie with KCR was all too visible and he has even hugged KCR. He lavished praises on KCR. Soon, Revanth had to rush to Komatireddy’s residence and had to put up a show of unity.

As if this was not enough, party’s working president and Sangareddy MLA Turpu Jagga Reddy shared the stage with TRS ex-MLA Chinta Prabhakar and rained praises on KCR. He had even asked the TRS to ‘take care of the Congress MLAs.’ This has again left the cadre confused. Now, Revanth may have to make a dash to Jagga Reddy’s residence and cajole him too. His time is being spent on such damage control exercises leaving little time for party building.