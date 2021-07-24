Ishq Is Different From Conventional Films: Teja Sajja

Made his debut with Oh Baby, Teja Sajja scored his first big hit as solo hero with Zombie Reddy and his third film Ishq is all set for release in theatres on 30th of this month. The young hero interacted with scribes to share few things about the film.

Did you feel it’s risky to release Ishq in theatres, under unfavorable conditions?

I completely believed my producers. It’s 94th film for Mega Super Good Films and I am certain they know the best about releasing the film. NV Prasad is a producer, distributor, and exhibitor himself.

How different is Ishq from regular films?

It’s a new content, very different from conventional films. It’s an edge of the seat thriller, keeps audiences guessing about what happens next. The film will not have the stereotype of the regular hero, heroine, and story of Telugu cinema. We made the film pacy reducing the runtime for 20 to 25 minutes and there will be no boring scenes.