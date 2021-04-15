Ishq Trailer: Edge Of The Seat Thriller

Trailer of Teja Sajja and Priya Prakash Varrier starrer Ishq, a psychological thriller, is out. The 94 seconds video that has nail-biting sequences lures you with its interesting theme. The trailer initially shows the fascinating romantic track of Teja and Priya. Agalekapothunnane song in the background is charming.

But then, the narrative takes a serious path with anxious expressions in all the faces. Someone is after Teja who takes it upon himself to track down the man behind the chaotic situations in his life. The trailer promises Ishq is going to be an edge of the seat thriller with some spine-chilling sequences.

Mahati Swara Sagar’s background score is the biggest asset as the thrilling episodes has no dialogues. Teja and Priya played their parts efficiently.

Produced by Megaa Super Good Films, Ishq is gearing up for release on 23rd of this month.