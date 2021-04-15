Vakeel Saab beats Atharintiki Daredi

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan made his comeback with Vakeel Saab after more than three years. The word of mouth is extremely positive and the film reported exceptional numbers in its first weekend despite several disturbances in Andhra Pradesh. The film continued to report decent numbers during the weekdays and took the advantage of Ugadi holiday. Though the makers never disclosed the collections due to various reasons, Vakeel Saab is named as the biggest hit in the actor’s career till date. Vakeel Saab crossed the lifetime collections of his biggest hit Atharintiki Daredi and the film is expected to have a decent run in the coming days.

The film entered into the breakeven zone in some of the regions and will attain the mark in the other territories before this weekend. Pawan Kalyan’s packed performance, courtroom drama, Sriram Venu’s writing and direction are appreciated widely by the audience. Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya played other pivotal roles in Vakeel Saab which is the remake of Pink. The film’s producer Dil Raju made decent profits even before the film’s release. With no releases around, Vakeel Saab will continue its dream run for the next 3-4 weeks.