Sony Pictures quoting huge for Major

Major happens to be the next prestigious project of Adivi Sesh and the film is based on the life story of Indian warrior Sundeep Unnikrishnan who passed away during the Mumbai attacks years ago. The teaser caught everyone’s attention. Superstar Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures are the producers of this pan Indian project. After the teaser clocked a decent response, there is a huge demand for the theatrical rights of Major. The makers are quoting huge prices for the Telugu theatrical rights of Major. As of now, the deals are yet to be closed and the discussions are on.

The non-theatrical deals are closed and they fetched decent prices for the makers. The shooting portions of Major are completed and the film is shot in five big sets erected in Hyderabad and Mumbai. Sashi Kiran Tikka is the director and Adivi Sesh transformed himself to fit well in the role. The film is announced for July 2nd release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj and Revathi played other prominent roles in this action drama.