Trivikram reshuffles everyone’s lineup

Top director Trivikram announced that he would work with NTR in his next. Though there are no major disturbances, Trivikram’s film with NTR is now kept on hold. Trivikram approached Mahesh Babu and locked the top actor for his next. It is during this time, Koratala Siva approached NTR as Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is delayed by months. Bunny who announced a film with Koratala Siva is now in search of a director for his next film. Directors like Vamshi Paidipally and Anil Ravipudi are in talks with Mahesh Babu for a film but with Trivikram’s arrival, their plans are changed. They are now in the hunt to lock other actors.

Mahesh who had plans to complete Sarkaru Vaari Paata at a slow pace now decided to work without breaks and complete the shoot at the earliest to start Trivikram’s film. After a long break, Trivikram too is keen to wrap Mahesh’s film in quick schedules and release the film in summer next year. Allu Arjun has plans to revive Icon and the discussions are currently on. Koratala Siva is yet to pen the script for NTR’s film though an official announcement was made. On the whole, Trivikram changed his plans and reshuffled the lineup of several actors and directors. Interestingly, the films of NTR and Mahesh Babu will release in summer next year. Allu Arjun too is keen to complete one more film after Pushpa in quick schedules.