Vizag Steel Plant privatisation: AP High Court issues notices to Centre

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday (today) issued notices to Centre on the issue of privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant (VSP).

The high court issued these notices on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by retired IPS officer and CBI joint director VV Laxminarayana challenging the decision of the Centre to private VSP.

The court adjourned the case for four weeks.

Laxminarayana sought stay on the decision of the Centre to privatise VSP.

He brought to the notice of the court that the plant can be operated in a profitable manner by exploring alternate options instead of privatising it.

He said Vizag Steel Plant was set up with the slogan of “Visaka Ukku-Andhrula Hakku” for which several people have laid down their lives.

Laxminarayana already submitted proposals to Centre explaining how VSP could be brought back into profits.

Agitations are already going on in AP against privatisation of VSP on a large scale.