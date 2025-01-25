IT Raids : Dil Raju sets the record straight

Income Tax raids on prominent film personalities of Tollywood lasted four days. Several teams from the IT department raided different locations in Hyderabad and other places relating to leading producers like Dil Raju and Mythri Movies. However, no glaring irregularities have reportedly been noticed during the search operation. But, media houses have been speculating that incriminating documents have been seized by the IT officials.

Reacting on these raids for the first time, Dil Raju set the record straight during his press meet just a while ago. This is his first media interaction after the news about IT raids broke out. He categorically denied the media reports and asserted that no discrepancies were noted in any of his accounts by the IT sleuths. He also refuted rumours about seizure of unaccounted money from his residence and houses of his family members.

Dil Raju said the IT department found five lakhs in his house and four and half lakhs in his partner Sirish’s location. He also revealed that they found six lakhs at his daughter’s home and another 2 and half lakhs at his office. He clarified that the IT department was shown necessary documents relating to this cash.

He said the IT department raided his office after 16 years. In the past, they conducted searches in 2008 and these raids are quite common on business people, added Raju. He stated that the IT officials were apprised of the business dealings in film industry and also clarified that he and his family fully cooperated with the department.

Dil Raju expressed displeasure at the overaction of media channels for reporting baseless and unconfirmed reports over these raids and requested to refrain from them. He also responded to the talk that publishing fake collections was the main reason for these raids and clarified that there is no black money circulation in Tollywood.