IT Raids on Rashmika Mandanna’s Residence

The Income Tax officials conducted surprise raids today in the residence of Telugu and Kannada actress Rashmika Mandanna. Her residence in Virajpet (Kodagu district in Karnataka) was thoroughly raided. Her bank accounts and other properties are enquired about by the IT officials. Around 10 officials visited her Virajpet residence this morning at 7.30 AM and the raids are conducted in connection with suspected tax evasion.

Rashmika recently played the female lead in Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru that released during Sankranthi. Her performance in the film received a top class response. Rashmika is one actress who raced to the top in a short span in Telugu and Kannada cinema. More details about the raids are to be known.