Slight delay in Allu Arjun’s Next

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is riding high on the super success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which is racing towards the biggest hit in his career. Directed by Trivikram, Allu Arjun’s performance is winning accolades. Allu Arjun signed his next film in the direction of Sukumar and the first schedule was wrapped up in Kerala without Allu Arjun. The second schedule was planned to start from tomorrow but it has been delayed. As per the latest news, the schedule starts from the first week of February.

Allu Arju will join the sets in this schedule and the film’s shoot will continue without breaks. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of the lead villain in this untitled action thriller. Devi Sri Prasad composes the tunes and the film is set in the backdrop of sandalwood mafia. Allu Arjun who worked without breaks is currently enjoying the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and will refresh himself before joining the shoot of Sukumar’s film. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.