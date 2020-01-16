Dil Raju is Double Delighted

Popular producer Dil Raju distributed Sankranthi biggies Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Both the films are minting huge money at the Sankranthi box-office. The ace producer will see profits with both these films and what’s making him more delighted is both the actors Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun confirmed films for Dil Raju this year. Mahesh Babu who kept Vamshi Paidipally puzzled made it clear during his recent interviews that he would start shooting for Vamshi’s film from June this year. Dil Raju will bankroll the project.

Allu Arjun gave his nod for Sriram Venu’s Icon long ago. But the project was kept on hold due to various reasons. Allu Arjun too recently made it clear that he would shoot for Icon once he completes the shoot of Sukumar’s project. The film too will be bankrolled by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations. The ace producer is now a delighted man with the recent hits and the top actors confirming projects with Raju.