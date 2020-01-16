Two months US Holiday loading for Mahesh

Superstar Mahesh Babu surprised Tollywood film fraternity after he wrapped up his recent offering Sarileru Neekevvaru in a record time of five months. The entire movie unit worked without breaks and they are extremely delighted with the film’s result now. Mahesh Babu who has been working without breaks already revealed that he would be on a break after the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru. He is currently busy with the post-release promotions of the film. Right after completing the promotions, he would head for a USA holiday.

Mahesh will relax, refresh, roam around and will return back to Hyderabad after two months. Mahesh will then participate in the pre-production work of Vamshi Paidipally’s movie and will shoot for some of the endorsements signed earlier. He will also finalize his next projects before he starts the shoot of Vamshi Paidipally’s film.