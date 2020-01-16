Finally, a great news for Prabhas’ Fans

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is on a break after the debacle of Saaho. His next film in the direction of Radha Krishna Kumar was delayed. The film is tentatively titled Jaan and there are several speculations about the project. Prabhas’ fans are puzzled with the ongoing speculations. They expected that the big update would arrive for New Year but it never happened. The latest news is that the makers will make a big announcement about the next project of Prabhas tomorrow.

The title poster along with the shooting updates will be unveiled said close sources. Prabhas lost enough weight and is all set to join the shoot. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and UV Creations, Gopikrishna Movies are the producers. Jaan may hit the screens during the end of this year. The film is a periodic love story set in Europe and massive sets are erected in Hyderabad for the film’s shoot.