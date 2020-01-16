Mahesh to Hanmakonda and Bunny to Vizag

Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are raking massive revenues during the holiday season. The teams of both the films are left delighted with the positive response. Two grand success meets of these films are currently planned. Mahesh and his team would celebrate the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru tomorrow in Hanmakonda. The event will take place in Jawaharlal Nehru Outdoor Stadium, Hanmakonda and the entire movie unit will attend the bash.

Soon, after a day, Allu Arjun and his team would celebrate the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in Vizag on January 18th. Trivikram and Allu Arjun would thank the fans for the massive response for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The details of the venue will be announced soon. Both the teams of these biggies are in celebration mode currently.