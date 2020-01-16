Pic Talk: Paayal Rajput’s Stunning Show

Punjabi girl Paayal Rajput shot fame with RX100 has signed a bunch of films but they did not work out. Paayal Rajput continued her glamorous show on her social media handles where she has been enjoying huge fanbase. Dressed in a colorful skirt, Paayal Rajput looked super gorgeous and stunning in the recent click. Paayal Rajput pinned all her hopes on Ravi Teja’s film Disco Raja that is hitting the screens during the Republic Day weekend.





Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com