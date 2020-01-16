Entha Manchivaadavuraa Day1 AP/TS Collections – Good Opening

Entha Manchivaadavuraa Day1 AP/TS Collections

Entha Manchivaadura has taken a good opening in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 2.20 Cr. The film has taken advantage of Sankranthi holiday and registered Housefull’s across many centres especially in Andhra Pradesh. The film is carrying mixed reports and it needs to be seen how it will do in the coming days especially after the festival period.

Below are the area wise day 1 shares

Area Day 1 Collections Nizam 0.60 Cr Ceeded 0.37 Cr UA 0.18 Cr Guntur 0.19 Cr East 0.29 Cr West 0.20 Cr Krishna 0.19 Cr Nellore 0.09 Cr Total 2.11 Cr