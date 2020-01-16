Complete makeover for Pink Remake

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan finally gave his nod for the remake of Pink and the film will start rolling from January 20th. Sriram Venu is the director and Pawan will join the sets from next month. The script underwent several changes and several commercial elements are inducted. Pawan Kalyan will have a family track and Pink remake will have five songs. The female lead is being picked up currently. Prakash Raj has been picked up for another crucial role in this untitled film.

Even the courtroom episodes are written differently to suit the Telugu audience. Sriram Venu and his team completed the final draft and Pawan Kalyan is extremely convinced with the script. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali will be seen in other crucial and lead roles in the film. Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor are the producers. Pink remake will release during May this year.