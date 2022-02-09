It’s back to square one for BJP in TS, thanks to Modi!

Telangana BJP leaders are facing a piquant situation over how to react to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and the formation of Telangana State.

Modi found fault with the way the AP was bifurcated and Telangana state was formed by the Congress-led UPA government in 2014.

It’s nearly eight years since AP was bifurcated and Telangana state was formed. Everyone in AP and Telangana forgot about bifurcation blues and leading their normal lives. The state governments in AP and Telangana too got settled down after initial hiccups.

At this stage, Narendra Modi raked up the bifurcation issue and set both the Telugu States on fire politically.

But it’s the BJP’s Telangana unit that is paying the price for Modi’s comments. Although there is not much problem to BJP in Andhra as BJP has no political base there, the BJP in Telangana, which has recently started emerging as a strong political force in Telangana and an alternative to TRS after its stupendous performance in Dubbak and Huzurabad Assembly bypolls and GHMC elections in 2020 and 2021, received an unexpected jolt, that too from its own leader BJP.

The TRS and Congress in Telangana are using Modi’s comments as a weapon to brand BJP as “Anti-Telangana”. Both the parties held protests across Telangana on Wednesday (today) to protest Modi’s remarks.

Sadly, BJP Telangana leaders and cadre are forced to confine to their homes as they have no weapons now to attack TRS and Congress.

BJP Telangana leaders feel that Modi has pushed BJP in Telangana to the point where it started. They feel all their efforts for the last three years to make BJP stronger in Telangana have gone down the drain now, thanks to Modi and they need to start afresh from zero now.