Megastar to join NBK in Unstoppable Season 2?

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s celebrity talk show Unstoppable is the most-watched show on Telugu OTT with 40 crore streaming minutes. Balayya handled the show in style and his energy was explosive. He bonded well with each and every actor which left many in surprise. There were speculations that Megastar will make it to the final episode but it was Mahesh Babu who made his presence. The first season came to an end. BVS Ravi, the Creative Head of Unstoppable said that they are hoping to watch Chiranjeevi and Balayya together in the second season.

“Balakrishna garu suffered a shoulder injury and he was on break for six weeks after the shoot of Unstoppable resumed. Chiranjeevi garu is juggling between the sets of three films at the same time. We could not get his dates because of which we missed Megastar’s episode. Hope we will make it true in the second season” told BVS Ravi. Balayya is all excited for the second season that will start later this year. Balakrishna will start the shoot of Gopichand Malineni’s film this month.