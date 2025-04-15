x
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Home > Movie News

Jack Financials: Big Loss for Siddhu and Team

Published on April 15, 2025 by swathy

Jack Financials: Big Loss for Siddhu and Team

Siddhu Jonnalagadda delivered solid blockbusters like DJ Tillu and Tillu Square. Both these films minted huge money and left the producer in huge profits. His recent film Jack released on Thursday and the film opened to poor response. The film’s theatrical rights were sold on an advance basis with refundable terms. Siddhu Jonnalagadda took Nizam rights as a part of his remuneration. The film is a colossal disaster and the Nizam distributor is demanding the paid advance back as the film failed to touch Rs 1 crore mark in the region. Siddhu Jonnalagadda and the producer have to repay Rs 7 crores in Nizam alone.

All the other distributors of Andhra and Ceded are mounting pressure on the producer BVSN Prasad. The producer will incur huge losses. Siddhu Jonnalagadda also charged big remuneration and the actor had to refund a major remuneration to compensate for the losses. The film was made on a big-budget and the producer failed to recover the budget before release. If the film fared well, the producers would have recovered their budgets.

The film also was delayed by a year. There was a tiff between Siddhu Jonnalagadda and the producer regarding the financials. Soon, there were creative differences between Siddhu Jonnalagadda and the director Bommarillu Baskar. Jack financials left Siddhu Jonnalagadda and the team in deep shock. We have to wait to see how they will compensate for the huge losses of the distributors.

