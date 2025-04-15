Jack Financials: Big Loss for Siddhu and Team

Siddhu Jonnalagadda delivered solid blockbusters like DJ Tillu and Tillu Square. Both these films minted huge money and left the producer in huge profits. His recent film Jack released on Thursday and the film opened to poor response. The film’s theatrical rights were sold on an advance basis with refundable terms. Siddhu Jonnalagadda took Nizam rights as a part of his remuneration. The film is a colossal disaster and the Nizam distributor is demanding the paid advance back as the film failed to touch Rs 1 crore mark in the region. Siddhu Jonnalagadda and the producer have to repay Rs 7 crores in Nizam alone.

All the other distributors of Andhra and Ceded are mounting pressure on the producer BVSN Prasad. The producer will incur huge losses. Siddhu Jonnalagadda also charged big remuneration and the actor had to refund a major remuneration to compensate for the losses. The film was made on a big-budget and the producer failed to recover the budget before release. If the film fared well, the producers would have recovered their budgets.

The film also was delayed by a year. There was a tiff between Siddhu Jonnalagadda and the producer regarding the financials. Soon, there were creative differences between Siddhu Jonnalagadda and the director Bommarillu Baskar. Jack financials left Siddhu Jonnalagadda and the team in deep shock. We have to wait to see how they will compensate for the huge losses of the distributors.