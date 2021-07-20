Jacqueline with Kichcha Sudeep in Vikrant Rona

Kichcha Sudeep’s upcoming venture Vikrant Rona has been creating the right amount of buzz and the latest update about the multilingual project is- Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in a special song.

Confirming the development, the film’s director Anup Bhandari says, “Having Jacqueline aboard adds another pivotal dimension to the story of Vikrant Rona, the world’s new hero. We welcome her to the team. She has an interesting role in the film. It was our producer Jack Manjunath who suggested we get her on-board. We’re creating a big visual extravaganza for the audience and we’re excited to have stars on our side.”

According to Sudeep, “Thanks to each member of Vikrant Rona for the warmth and love. Thanks Jacqueline for bringing in so much energy into the song and the film. Your dance did make me deliver a step or two too. Spread the warmth the way you always do.”

Excited about her southern debut, Jacqueline said, “Vikrant Rona is an ambitious film that intends to tell an Indian story that will stand out across the globe. I’m glad to have been signed on for an action-adventure that is being envisaged on such a humongous scale. I’m truly excited and I hope it’s the film that revives the spirit of theatres.”

Jack Manjunath and Shalini Manjunath are producing Vikrant Rona, which is being co-produced by Alankar Pandian. The film will see a 3-D release in 14 languages and 55 countries.