Will Anil Kumar Yadav be dropped from Jagan’s cabinet?

Is Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dropping hints about who would be dropped from the cabinet in the latest reshuffle? On Tuesday, Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav kept a distance from YS Jagan throughout the latter’s tour of Polavaram project area. Though Anil Kumar Yadav was very much present on the occasion, his was very low key. He was silent all through the review meeting held after the visit to Polavaram.

Normally, the Irrigation Minister stays next to the CM during such meetings. But, Anil Kumar Yadav was several paces behind the CM. The other ministers were close to the CM. Anil was way too behind. Also, when the CM undertook the aerial survey of the project area, only officials boarded the chopper along with the CM. Anil Kumar did not board the chopper. The same scene was repeated even during the review meeting with the irrigation officials.

Normally, minister Anil Yadav is considered an ultra defender of YS Jagan. He springs to Jagan’s defence on any subject or issue. He calls himself the Bhakt of YS Jagan. But, it seems Jagan is not happy with the way the irrigation department was functioning. He is said to be unhappy with the way the progress of Polavaram project was slow-paced. He is said to be unhappy over AP irrigation department, which has failed to defend the AP’s interests on the Krishna water issue.

However, Anil Yadav’s close camp followers refute these. They say that his ministry would be safe and he has worked very hard in his department and has defended YS Jagan to hilt on any issue. But, analysts say that even Anil’s body language during the Polavaram visit showed that all was not well. Let’s wait and see how things unfold in the days to come.