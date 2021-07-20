Santosh and Mehreen’s Manchirojulu Vachayi

Maruthi recently wrapped up shooting for a comedy entertainer featuring Ek Mini Katha fame Santosh Shobhan and Mehreen.

Today, the title and first look poster of the film was unveiled by the makers and it looks interesting.

The lead pair, Santosh and Mehreen as seen sharing a light-hearted moment as they sport casual looks on their faces. They make a good pair.

Manchi Rojulu Vachayi is billed to be a comedy caper with an interest plot.

The film is directed by Maruthi and produced by SKN. UV Concepts and Mass Movie Makers are presenting the film. More details are awaited.