Jagan 4th most popular CM, KCR among least popular CMs: C-Voter Survey

The C Voter conducted a nation wide survey on the performance ratings of the Chief Ministers of different states and the Prime Minister. The survey revealed a whopping 78.01 per cent people’s satisfaction for Jaganmohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh. Jagan stood as the fourth most popular CM in the country. On the contrary, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao stood at the bottom in the least popular CMs.

Jagan’s rating is higher than the performance acceptance of even Modi. Narendra Modi got 65 per cent people’s satisfaction. However, the survey says 78.65 per cent people are satisfied with the performance of the Modi government in Andhra Pradesh. It is slightly higher than 78.01 per cent satisfaction for Jagan performance as CM. The people’s satisfaction for Modi government is 68.96 per cent in Telangana and only 31.33 per cent in Tamil Nadu.

What more, the survey has given a list of the top most popular CMs in the country. Despite 78 per cent popularity rating, Jagan has not got first place which went to Navin Patnaik of Odisha. Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan occupied the next two places.

Interestingly, Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar are also placed along with KCR in the list of least popular CMs.

Coming as it does in the wake of one year completion of Jagan rule, the latest survey has given a rosy picture amid an all round attack on CM Jagan on the burning issues of Dr Sudhakar humiliation, LG Polymers tragedy, Capital demolition, Coronavirus failures, financial bankruptcy, liquor, sand, soil, cement and mining mafia.