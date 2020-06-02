Rakul Preet signs her next Telugu film?

Rakul Preet Singh was once one of the top actresses of Telugu cinema. With back to back flops, the actress is left with no offers. She is romancing Nithiin in Chandrasekhar Yeleti’s Check. The actress is keen to sign Telugu films from some time. As per the latest news we hear, Rakul Preet will be one of the leading ladies in Teja’s upcoming movie Alivelu Venkata Ramana. Gopichand is the lead actor and Kajal is one of the leading ladies locked for the movie.

From the past few days there are speculations that Anushka is locked as the other leading lady which is untrue. Teja is considering Sai Pallavi or Rakul Preet for the role. With Sai Pallavi occupied with enough work, Teja decided to go ahead with Rakul Preet. Gopichand and Rakul Preet worked for Loukyam which was a smashing hit. Hence the makers are in plans to go ahead with Rakul Preet. More details about the project will be announced officially.