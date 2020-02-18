Jagan allots mining lease to KCR’s close friend!

The ‘friendship’ between AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and his Telangana counterparty K Chandrasekhar Rao is well known. It was ‘secret friendship’ prior to Jagan becoming CM which became ‘open’ after Jagan became CM.

It is widely believed that Jagan acts as per KCR’s directions and seeks suggestions from KCR on all crucial issues.

In the latest instance, KCR sought mining lease in Kurnool to his close friend Jupally Rameshwar Rao, who owns My Home group and cement companies in Telangana.

Jagan fulfilled KCR’s wish without any delay by issuing orders granting mining lease to Jupally’s company in Kurnool.

Jupally took over Sri Jaya Jyothy cement company in Kurnool and changed it’s name as Maha Cement company.

Sri Jaya Jyothy cement was given mining lease by previous Congress government in 2012 for limestone mining, used in manufacture of cement.

The company managements changed hands now with Jupally acquiring it.The new company has to apply for mining lease afresh.

However, Jupally used his close friend KCR’s power to influence Jagan.

KCR asked Jagan to transfer mining lease of Sri Jaya Jyothy Cement company to Maha Cement Company.

Jagan not only did but also extended the mining lease tenure for a period of 50 years at one go till 2062.

This issue has become a subject of hot debate in AP industrial circles.

Because, there are six cement companies in Kurnool which were granted mining leases.

But only Jupally’s company got lease for a period of 50 years.

That is the power of KCR-Jagan friendship.