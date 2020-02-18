Rs 15,337 Cr for government hospitals: Jagan

AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy has unveiled a new plan to develop excellent government hospital infrastructure to provide facilities to the people of the state on a par with corporate hospitals. In the next three years, government hospitals would undergo a big change. Over Rs. 15,337 Cr would be spent to develop facilities in existing government hospitals and for constructing new government hospitals wherever necessary.

CM Jagan said that one government teaching hospital would be set up in each of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in AP. The YSR Kanti Velugu programme is being implemented to provide free services to the aged persons. Free cataract operations would be conducted for them from March 1. Jagan said that steps were being taken to deliver free eye glasses to these aged persons at their respective houses through grama volunteers.

Speaking emotionally, Jagan said that any amount of service would not be enough for the aged persons. He said that from now on, there should be no complaint that doctors are not available in any government hospital.