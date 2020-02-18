Bheeshma combo to repeat again?

Young actor Nithiin is a delighted man as he is receiving positive feedback for his next offering Bheeshma even before its release. The film is also carrying decent expectations thanks to the music album and the commercially packed trailer. Chalo fame Venky Kudumula directed the film and during the shoot, there are talks that all is not well between the makers and the director as the budget got heaped up.

Things changed completely in just two weeks after the theatrical and non-theatrical deals are closed. The makers pocketed profits close to Rs 10 crores even after the budget went overboard. Sithara Entertainments which bankrolled the film is keen to repeat the combo again. Nithiin too is ready to work with Venky Kudumula and if things fall in the right place, Nithiin, Venky Kudumula and Naga Vamsi will work together for a project next year. More details soon.