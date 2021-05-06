Andhra curfew silenced critics, other States

The 16-hour curfew from 12 noon to 6 a.m. is being strictly implemented in Andhra Pradesh. All vehicles are being stopped on the inter-State borders during the curfew hours. The Jagan Reddy Government’s plan has served its purpose to silence rising criticism over the deadliest second wave of Covid in AP. Already, Orissa and Tamil Nadu have taken strict measures to restrict people’s movement from AP into their States.

With the latest curfew, the traffic in both directions between Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh was badly hit. The AP police were not allowing vehicles during the curfew hours. Even the RTCs of both States have suspended the services during this restricted period.

Jagan’s Advisor for Public Affairs Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy is saying that their Government has taken the strictest measures to control the epidemic infections. The 16-hour long curfew would badly impact the economy but still it is being implemented with a strong determination to tackle the dreaded virus. Obviously, his clarification came as a clear answer to Chandrababu Naidu’s demand for lockdown as the only option to save AP from second wave rage.

There are fears that the public and migrant workers would suffer more if a total lockdown is imposed again in the place of partial curfews.