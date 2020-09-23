Jagan asks MLA to remove face mask in Tirupati visit

Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy has been at the centre of controversies for organising huge rallies at a time of rapid Coronavirus infections. His rallies were one of the reasons for outbreak of Covid in his town. Later, the MLA himself fell ill with infection and recovered. During CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s visit to Tirupati, the MLA along with his daughter went and greeted him.

As there was a huge crowd around the CM, the MLA did not remove his face mask during their conversation. But when they were taking a photo, the Chief Minister commented humorously how the MLAs can get a good photo without removing the mask. All the party leaders present on the occasion burst into laughter.

For a moment, Madhusudhan Reddy was surprised and then immediately removed his face mask along with his daughter. They took photo with the CM and left. The incident triggered a debate in political circles whether it was correct on the part of the CM not to wear face mask during his entire Tirumala tour.

Most of the other leaders wore masks. The TTD officials were taking all precautions, including the archakas. When the Covid infection preventive measures are still in force, the CM’s casual manner of taking things has drawn criticism once again.