Veteran Tollywood comedian passed away due to coronavirus

Coronavirus pandemic is having a toll across the country. Popular Telugu comedian Kosuri Venugopal who has done several impressive roles in his career passed away due to COVID-19 last night. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad from the past 22 days and his health condition deteriorated a couple of days ago. He is known for his roles in films like Vikramarkudu, Maryada Ramanna, Gabbar Singh, Chalo and Pilla Zamindar. Kosuri Venugopal is a native of Narasapuram in West Godavari district. Tollywood celebrities are left in shock and they paid their condolences to the family members of the talented comedian. Rest in peace Kosuri Venugopal garu.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.