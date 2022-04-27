Jagan asks MLAs to visit every family from May 10

YSR Congress president and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had asked his party MLAs to start making door to door visits from May 10. He wanted every MLA to visit every family in the constituency and explain to them the government programmes.

The chief minister met the party district unit presidents and regional coordinators, besides the ministers at his party office on Wednesday. Jagan Mohan Reddy had reportedly tabled the result of a secret survey that he had conducted across the state.

The chief minister told them that people are not happy with 45 per cent of the MLAs and warned them to improve their performance. He said that these 45 per cent legislators were not available to the people in their respective constituency.

He wanted the party district unit presidents and the regional coordinators to visit every family and tell them about the welfare schemes that the government has been implementing in the last three years. He also told them to get feedback from the people on every scheme rolled out for them.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had given a strict warning to the leaders to keep their internal differences aside and work together to win the next election scheduled for 2024. He also set the target of winning 160 Assembly seats against the 151 seats won in the 2019 election.

“Whoever is the MLA candidate, winning the seat is important,” Jagan Mohan Reddy had told them in a firm tone and hinted at dropping some of the sitting MLAs if they fail to improve their performance.

This meeting was his first meeting with the party district unit presidents and the regional coordinators after the cabinet revamp on April 11.