Jagan assures compensation to rain-hit people

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday reassured financial compensation to the people hit by flash floods after heavy rains battered the state.

“The state government will provide compensation to the victims of heavy rains and flash floods in the state,” Jagan said. The Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit regions in Andhra Pradesh, especially Guntur and Krishna districts and took stock of the grim situation in the state after heavy rains and flooding wreaked havoc in the affected districts, disrupting normal life and causing damage to crops.

Standing crops and roads were damaged and the transportation system was hit in the state. At least, 15 people were killed in rain-related incidents. Due to the continuous rains, rivers, streams and canals are in spate. The floods caused severe damage to roads, power and infrastructure.

The CM was accompanied by ministers Mekapati Sucharita, Kodali Nani. The high-level ministerial team visited Nandigam, Avanigadda, Penumaluru, Mylavaram, Tadikonda among others and assessed the damage to crops. Farmers incurred a heavy loss due to crop damage during the harvesting time.

After conducting an aerial survey, Jagan at a review meeting directed the officials concerned to pay compensation to the families of those who died and those who lost their homes in the heavy rainfall. He directed the officials to fast track the compensation process and also asked them to provide input subsidy to farmers.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Vizianagaram, Prakasam, Nellore, Krishna, Guntur , West Godavari and East Godavari districts. The Chief Minister had recently sought an immediate flood relief of Rs 1,000 crore to the State. In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jagan had stated that the torrential rains and floods caused a huge loss and urged him to send a Central team to Andhra Pradesh to enumerate the loss.