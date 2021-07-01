Jagan bail cancellation case: No more rejoinders, says CBI court!

The CBI Court in Hyderabad on Thursday dismissed the plea of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s lawyers to allow them to file rejoinders on the rejoinders filed by YSRCP rebel Raghurama Krishna Raju.

The CBI Court directed Jagan lawyers to directly begin their arguments on Raju’s rejoinders and gave them time till 2.30pm on Thursday to begin arguments.

Jagan’s lawyers sought time to file rejoinders but court refused and asked them to begin arguments straight away today.

Raju had earlier filed a case in CBI Court seeking cancelation of bail granted to Jagan in quid pro quo cases arguing that Jagan became CM now and is influencing witnesses using his power since several IAS officers working in AP government were named as accused in Jagan’s illegal assets cases.

However the CBI in its counter earlier left the decision of continuing or cancelling bail to Jagan to CBI Court without making its stand clear whether it wants bail to be cancelled or not.

The fate of Jagan’s bail will be known very soon.