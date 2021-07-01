Ravi Teja Starts Working At Magistrate Office

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is doing his new film under the production of Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks. Divyansha Koushik is cast as one of the heroines opposite Ravi Teja in the film that will also star another actress. Debutant Sarath Mandava helms the project.

As the things are coming to normalcy, the makers have commenced the shooting today in Hyderabad. Ravi Teja joins the team in the first schedule itself. The poster specifies that Ravi Teja works at a magistrate office. Going by the poster, the story is set in period backdrop with Ravi Teja in an aggressive role.

Sathyan Sooryan ISC handles cinematography, while Sam CS scores the music for the film.