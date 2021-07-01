Triangular tussle for political musical chair

It’s a problem of plenty for the ruling YSRCP in Ramachandrapurm assembly constituency in East Godavari. While it is usual for one or two leaders to rule the roost in one constituency, Ramachandrapuram is unique that has three politicians, all equally powerful, from the same party fighting each other.

Ramachandrapuram is currently represented by Setti Balija leader and young Chelluboyina Venugopal. Venugopal is also a minister in Jagan’s cabinet. Thus, he is politically quite powerful and influential. Pilla Subhash Chandra Bose, an out-and-out Jagan loyalist too hails from the same place. He stood with Jagan during the tough times and has worked hard in building the party. He was minister for sometime before becoming a Rajya Sabha MP. Thus he too is equally powerful.

The third leader is Thota Trimurthulu. Trimurthulu is a four-time MLA. He was in the TDP and then joined Praja Rajyam Party. A year or two ago, he joined the YSRCP. He was made incharge of the neighbouring Mandapet. He ensured a YSRCP victory in Mandapet. So impressed was Jagan that he made him an MLC. He too is angling for a ministry.

Trimurtulu and Pilli are traditional political rivals and belong to communities that are at loggerheads with one another. Now all the three leaders are focusing on Ramachandrapuram and want to emerge as the unquestioned leaders. Both Pilli and Thota are also trying to promote their sons. They are competing to get the Ramachandrapuram seat for their sons in the 2024 elections. Not just that each is trying to undercut the other.

Who wins in this interesting triangular tussle? Who will Jagan prefer? Will it is be the dynamism of Thota or loyalty of Pilli or the youthful activism of Chelluboyina? For this, we have to wait and watch how politics unfold in Ramachandrapuram.